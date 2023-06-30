Mobile bookstore rides into Rapid City

Calling all bookworms!
Inspired by her love of reading, Kristy Bussey created Bookin It', a mobile book store.
Inspired by her love of reading, Kristy Bussey created Bookin It', a mobile book store.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:11 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Dr. Seuss once said, “The more that you read, the more things you will know, the more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.”

Kristy Bussey is going the extra mile to bring that knowledge to people everywhere. Inspired by her love of reading, Bussey created Bookin’ It, a traveling book boutique.

Her goal is to create a space where readers can connect and enjoy the one thing they all share, the love of a good book.

Despite only being open for a few months, Bookin’ It is ready to roam and has already made stops in Wyoming and South Dakota, Next up on the list is North Dakota.

“I love reading, I love books. I’ve always been a reader and I have a free little library at my house. So, I was kind of hoarding books to stock my library and then I just hoarded too many books so, then I was like I can share them with people,” said Bussey on how Bookin’ It came to be.

If you’re interested in checking out Bookin’ It, the truck will be parked at Flowers by Leroy Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Steve Allender issues public safety letter before an upcoming protest.
Rapid City mayor issues warning before planned protest
Man who pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter receives his sentence
Capitol building in Pierre, South Dakota.
New South Dakota laws go into effect July 1
Attorney general office investigates child homicides in South Dakota.
Five child homicide cases currently under investigation, according to Jackley
Update: Victim identified in fatal Brown County crash

Latest News

The Black Hills is getting new vacation destination. From an old ski hill to a new luxury...
The Black Hills new vacation destination: Deer Mountain Village
Offender Brandon Comes Flying in custody
Riders boarding the trolley.
Rapid City Trolley prepares for the summer season
Black Hills Life Flight in Hot Springs