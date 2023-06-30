Mobile bookstore rides into Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Dr. Seuss once said, “The more that you read, the more things you will know, the more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.”

Kristy Bussey is going the extra mile to bring that knowledge to people everywhere. Inspired by her love of reading, Bussey created Bookin’ It, a traveling book boutique.

Her goal is to create a space where readers can connect and enjoy the one thing they all share, the love of a good book.

Despite only being open for a few months, Bookin’ It is ready to roam and has already made stops in Wyoming and South Dakota, Next up on the list is North Dakota.

“I love reading, I love books. I’ve always been a reader and I have a free little library at my house. So, I was kind of hoarding books to stock my library and then I just hoarded too many books so, then I was like I can share them with people,” said Bussey on how Bookin’ It came to be.

If you’re interested in checking out Bookin’ It, the truck will be parked at Flowers by Leroy Saturday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

