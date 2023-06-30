The Black Hills new vacation destination: Deer Mountain Village

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Developed by Nebraska-based Keating Resources, Deer Mountain Village will soon turn a run-down ski area into a private destination resort with houses, skiing, hiking, mountain biking, and trail riding.

“Deer Mountain Village is a private adventure community. There’ll be 200 single-family home lots and the amenities include a clubhouse at the base, a heated pool, pickleball courts, and tennis courts. And then the mountain amenities will include skiing, mountain biking, horseback riding, and hiking,’ says Alec Keating with Keating Resources.

Purchased in May of 2021, they have been working for more than two years on the build. By the end of the summer, they hope to have the first 95 lots completed.

Construction on the rest of the mountain will begin in 2024, but the east side ski lift will be operable this winter.

The timeline of the build remains staggered as construction on the mountain can be difficult.

“You really only have a 150-day season. You have May 15th through October 15th,” Keating continues.

Despite being a private community, the resort will create jobs in the area.

“The Mountain Club component will create jobs there, there will be staff on the mountain, you know, medical, ski instructors, etcetera.”

Lot buyers do not have to join The Mountain Club but unfortunately, there is a catch,

“If you’re renting out a home here, you won’t be able to go into the clubhouse, that will be exclusive to owners,” he explained.

Although the resort will be exclusive, Keating hopes Deer Mountain Village brings a new feel to the Black Hills.

“I hope this project brings a different experience to the Black Hills. You know there hasn’t been a private, there’s no private adventure community in the Black Hills and there’s very few in the United States. We just want to create a family-focused, outdoor community where people can come and you know escape the hustle and bustle of their everyday lives and create a place that they don’t want to leave,” Keating concludes.

We reached out to Lawrence County and the City of Deadwood regarding the project but did not receive a comment.

