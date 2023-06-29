Supreme Court rules that colleges must stop considering the race of applicants for admission

LNL: Supreme Court rules that colleges must stop considering the race of applicants for admission
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:12 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

The court’s conservative majority overturned admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the nation’s oldest private and public colleges, respectively.

Chief Justice John Roberts said that for too long universities have “concluded, wrongly, that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned but the color of their skin. Our constitutional history does not tolerate that choice.”

In dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said the decision “rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney general office investigates child homicides in South Dakota.
Five child homicide cases currently under investigation, according to Jackley
Man who pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter receives his sentence
Using a crosswalk properly can decrease your chance of getting hurt.
Jaywalking could cost you
Fireworks and events guide to the Black Hills
More minors involved in crimes raise community concerns

Latest News

A rescue worker rappels from a helicopter to rescue 2 firefighters stranded in the Passaic...
WATCH: First responders airlifted from river
LNL: Supreme Court rules that colleges must stop considering the race of applicants for admission
Travelers wait in line at the departure area check-in at the United Airlines terminal at Los...
Break in weather eases airline backups, yet new storm fronts threaten to rain on July 4 travel plans
Wounded Knee