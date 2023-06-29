Shootout outside US consulate in Saudi port city leaves assailant and security guard dead, US says

The State Department seal is seen on the briefing room lectern ahead of a briefing by State...
The State Department seal is seen on the briefing room lectern ahead of a briefing by State Department spokesperson Ned Price at the State Department in Washington, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.(Mandel Ngan, Pool via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:31 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department said a gunman who opened fire on the U.S. consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and a local security guard working at the consulate were killed in an exchange of fire on Wednesday.

The motive for the attack was not immediately clear, the department said.

The consulate went into lockdown as the shooting took place and no Americans or American staff were injured, it said.

The assailant was killed by Saudi security forces, the State Department said, referring questions to the Saudi authorities, who it said were investigating.

Saudi Arabia’s state news agency, citing Saudi police, said the man had gotten out of a vehicle outside the consulate carrying a gun.

“Authorities took the initiative to deal with him as required by the situation,” the press agency said. It said the slain consulate security worker was Nepalese.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks and events guide to the Black Hills
The effects of the Friday night flood in Spearfish are still being felt throughout the 1215 Oak...
Flooding aftermath leaves Spearfish senior residents seeking answers from apartment manager
Pet of the week: Meet Herbert!
Pactola drowning victim identified
Attorney general office investigates child homicides in South Dakota.
Five child homicide cases currently under investigation, according to Jackley

Latest News

FILE - Protesters of Kentucky Senate Bill SB150, known as the Transgender Health Bill, cheer on...
Federal judges in Kentucky and Tennessee block portions of transgender youth care bans
An Amtrak train carrying nearly 200 passengers struck a water truck and derailed on Wednesday...
Amtrak train with 198 passengers derails after colliding with vehicle in Southern California
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
US Coast Guard says ‘presumed human remains’ found in wreckage of Titan submersible
Man who pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter receives his sentence