Pine Ridge grocery store gets a new campaign to incentivize people to eat healthier

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Buche’s grocery store here in Pine Ridge was one of only a hundred stores in the United States picked for the Add Milk incentive.

How the program works are when families purchase Skim or 1% milk, they receive money back to buy healthy food. The project was created in 2018 to bring milk back into more American diets.

“Milk is powerful, nutritionally it’s powerful, it helps fill up those bellies, we also know that American kids aren’t drinking enough milk so what we are trying to do in congress is just have some innovative programs that encourage people to put that milk in the refrigerator and drink it,” Representative Dusty Johnson said.

The program is usually for people who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, but Buche Foods covered the cost so everyone in Pine Ridge is able to take advantage of this incentive.

“Coming from a place where every dollar counts, you know this is very important because a lot of families struggle and so to be able to provide them with extra money to feed their family healthy food is very important,” Anna Halverson, Pass Creek Sioux Tribal Council representative said.

Buche’s is also honoring veterans the last Wednesday of every month by giving them a free ten pound tube of ground beef, as well as celebrating the elders in the community with free $20 gift cards to the store.

