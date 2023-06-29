One More Stormy Day, Then A Sunny Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight tonight, we could see a few storms linger into the night. A stray showers cannot be ruled out because of this. If you don’t see a stray shower, mostly cloudy skies are on tap for tonight. Temperatures drop into the upper 50s in Rapid City tonight. Tomorrow morning, those clouds hang around for most of the morning with a few peaks of sun. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms are possible after lunchtime. These thunderstorms could bring heavy rain to places that have seen lots of rain over the past week. The severe risk for these storms are low so hail should not be too much of a concern. High temperatures Friday reach the low to mid 70s near the Hills and nearing 80 on the South Dakota Plains.

The weekend is looking to be a great one! Storms finally exit the forecast, making way for mostly sunny skies for both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the low 80s for most. Sunday, temperatures get even warmer rising to the mid to upper 80s for most. By Monday, the warm up only continues. Temperatures in the upper 80s are becoming increasingly likely in Rapid City and we might even flirt with the 90 degree mark. An afternoon thunderstorm cannot be ruled out for Monday, but mostly sunny skies will be in store for most of the day.

Tuesday, Fourth of July, a pattern change settles in. Afternoon thunderstorms are looking to increase in coverage. High temperatures staying in the low 70s all day Friday will be due to the thunderstorms. Wednesday and Thursday, scattered thunderstorm chances continue with high temperatures still in the 70s for most.

