More storms today and Friday then a warm and dry weekend.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More storms are expected this afternoon with some storms becoming strong to severe. Large hail will be the primary threat. The best chance to see severe weather will be in southwest South Dakota and eastern Wyoming. Highs will be in the 70s with 80s on the plains.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected across the area on Friday, too. Temperatures will be in the 70s for many. The severe threat tomorrow is quite low, but heavy downpours are possible with some of the thundershowers.

Much warmer air returns this weekend with highs in the 80s for many. Some spots could flirt with 90°! We’re expecting plenty of sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday.

Warm air hangs on for Monday with highs in the 80s once again, but temperatures will fall back into the 70s Tuesday and for the rest of next week. Isolated storms will be possible for much of next week, too.

