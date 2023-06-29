Mixology at Home - Coconut Adrenal Mocktail

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The coconut adrenal mocktail might be the perfect drink to give you a little energy boost.

“This is a great pick-me-up to drink at 10 o’clock in the morning, or around 2 or 3 in the afternoon when you’re feeling that kind of brain fog or that low energy time,” Tammy Yanders, Staple & Spice Market owner, said.

The mocktail is designed to stimulate your adrenal glands, triggering several health benefits.

“Adrenals are two glands that sit right on top of the kidneys, and they help make hormones that also help control different things, like your heart rate, blood pressure, and stress levels,” Yanders explained.

Yanders says mocktails are gaining in popularity and many of them, such as the coconut adrenal drink, are healthy as well.

All the ingredients (coconut milk, orange juice, and sea salt) have health benefits.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, coconut milk is high in potassium, low in calories, and aids in hydration. No one can question the benefit of orange juice – vitamin C. Sea salt? Too much salt is not good for you (Mayo Clinic) and sodium does have some health risks for people who suffer from high blood pressure. Sea salt is better than table salt.

As usual for Mixology at Home, the drink is easy to make. You can tweak the ingredients to suit your taste.

Ingredients

4 oz (half a cup) of unsweetened orange juice. Freshly squeezed is best.

4 oz (half a cup) of coconut water

Pinch of salt

¼ tsp cream of tartar (optional)

1 scoop collagen powder (optional)

2 TBS coconut cream or full-fat coconut milk (optional)

Directions

Add ingredients to a shaker or mixing glass. Yanders used mason jars which work great, not only to shake the drink but you can also drink out of them.

Some variations also have you blend in some coconut milk as well. A hand-held blender or whisk works fine.

Not every drink goes right on Mixology at Home. This is one that should have tasted good but we botched.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.