Man who pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter receives his sentence

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A man was sentenced on Wednesday to 25 years in prison with ten suspended after killing a 16-year-old girl.

21-year-old Nathaniel Gray Eagle pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter earlier this year. Gray Eagle admitted to killing the girl after a gun went off when he was trying to show it to her.

The state said, Gray Eagle might not have meant for the gun to go off, but it did, and it ended this girl’s life. They went on to say that Gray Eagle was calling it an accident, and while he didn’t intentionally mean to kill someone, he intended to bring it out and show it off.

The state continued to say Gray Eagle leaving the scene after the gun went off and failing to call 911, played a part in the young girl’s death.

The girl’s mother also spoke at the sentencing today. She said she wants to believe this was an accident, and she doesn’t hate Gray Eagle, she wants to forgive him. She ended her statement by saying she hopes Gray Eagle will live with this for the rest of his life, saying he took something so precious to her she’ll never get back.

The defense said Gray Eagle wishes he could take back that day. Gray Eagle’s lawyer said it is on him for what happened, but the house where it happened wasn’t a place for children. Council went on to say this house was supposed to be inhabited by adults in their upper 30′s. They said the adults did not make the house a safe place. People would often bring in weapons, give drugs to the kids who showed up, and said overall, there was a lack of adequate supervision.

Gray Eagles defense also said the court should take a look at his past. They said Gray Eagle’s mother was doing drugs while she was pregnant with him, and when he was born, he tested positive for methamphetamine. Council went on to say he was abused growing up, has some mental health struggles, and was often homeless.

Defense counsel finished saying Gray Eagle accepts he will be going to prison, and he believes he deserves to be there. Counsel also said they believe prison could be helpful to get him the mental health counseling he needs.

Gray Eagle spoke for himself as well, saying he never meant to hurt the girl, and he should’ve never had a gun. He ended his statement by saying he thinks about her every day.

Seventh Circuit Court Judge Robert Gusinsky stated the vast majority of violent offenses in Rapid City are due mainly to drugs. Gusinsky also stated while no one should have the childhood Gray Eagle did, it is no excuse, saying “We need to send a message to the community that this will not do.”

