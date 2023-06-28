Storms to end the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

After a rainy Wednesday in Rapid City, storms will die off tonight, leaving partly cloudy skies overnight with low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Tomorrow, storm chances return in the afternoon. There is a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather tomorrow south of Rapid City. These storms could have some hail and strong winds associated with them tomorrow. High temperatures Thursday will reach the 70s for most, with a few of us touching the 80 degree mark, mainly on the South Dakota plains. Friday, storm chances continue with showers and storms firing up in the late morning and early afternoon. These storms will linger into the evening hours. No severe weather is expected with this round of storms. High temperatures on Friday in the low to mid 70s.

The weekend is looking significantly drier with mostly sunny skies. Along with those sunny skies, temperatures begin to warm up. High temperatures on Saturday will rise into the 80s for Rapid City, with a few locations in the higher elevations staying in the 70s. Sunday, those mostly sunny skies continue with warmer temperatures expected. Highs in the 80s for most.

Monday is looking to be our warmest day, reaching the upper 80s in Rapid City. An afternoon thunderstorm cannot be ruled out on Monday. Tuesday, the Fourth of July, is looking to be a nice day with high temperatures near 80 with an isolated afternoon thunderstorm possible. Wednesday, partly sunny skies will give way to some isolated afternoon storms with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

