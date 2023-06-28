Safety concerns at Pactola: Blocked roads can hamper rescue efforts

Safety concerns and road accessibility are what the Pennington County Sheriff's Office is...
Safety concerns and road accessibility are what the Pennington County Sheriff's Office is addressing.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:06 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The recent drowning at Pactola Reservoir has raised safety concerns over parking on some of the roads leading to the reservoir.

Last week, Weds Byssainthe drowned at Pactola. Officials say it took them longer to reach him because cars were blocking the area.

Today (Wednesday), the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is asking the surrounding community and those visiting the hills to be aware of where you park in order to help keep those narrow roads at Pactola open.

<”If they can’t get through there, that delays their response. So, we’re asking folks just to make sure if they’re parking along Custer Gulch, they’re parking in the designated parking areas that are gravel. They’re well marked and well signed, just make sure your vehicle is completely off the road and not on the roadway,” said Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Lieutenant Casey Kenrick.

As more people make their way to the Black Hills, keep in mind the safety of individuals should be the priority while exploring. Keeping those narrow roads cleared could potentially save someone’s life.

