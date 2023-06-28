Rep. Dusty Johnson tours Oyate Health Center

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson was in Rapid City today and he took a tour of the new Oyate Health Center to see how the construction is coming along.

Johnson got to see firsthand how quickly the Oyate Health Center is progressing. The tour took the representative through parts of the building that are operational with stops to talk to staff about they say how this building has improved the quality of care for Native American people.

“This facility is a remarkable investment and it is going to improve outcomes, as I talked to the staff today and reviewed the facilities. It’s clear to me that these have been dollars well spent and is going to improve healthcare available to Indian peoples of South Dakota,” said Johnson.

The Health Center comes upgraded with modern facilities that cover almost every type of care.

Despite the facility’s name, Oyate Health Center provides care to people from any tribe who are in need.

“They also shared that there are a number of people who come from across the border. Enrolled members in other tribes cause they understand this is an excellent facility with excellent caregivers. We have a tendency to focus so often on the bricks and mortar and that is important but it also, it comes down to more importantly the men and women who provide that care,” said Johnson.

Johnson says trips like this are important to understand the needs of the people in this state.

