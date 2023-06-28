Rapid City Regional Airport is looking to break records

Rapid City Regional Airport has seen an 18.6% increase in passengers for the month of May, as compared to 2022.
By Madison Newman
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Earlier this month, Rapid City Regional Airport added a new airline connecting passengers with Minneapolis.

Summer is the peak season for the Black Hills area with visitors coming through Rapid City Regional Airport.

“Around the Fourth of July, this is our very peak season. We’re a hyper-seasonal airport. We’re starting to see a lot of families come through this time of year, and we expect Thursday and Friday to be some of our busiest travel days. During this time of year, we see a lot of leisure travelers, people coming here for vacation,” said Megan Johnson, Marketing and Air Service Manager for Rapid City Regional Airport.

With the addition of another airline and the increase in passengers, Rapid City Regional is hoping to break records.

“So we’re seeing larger planes than we’ve ever had in the past. So in May, we saw over 28,000 passengers come to the airport, in-planed passengers, which is up 18.6% from 2022. So we’re looking at the potential to break records this year,” Johnson continued.

The Mount Rushmore State didn’t close down during the COVID Pandemic, and the area saw record tourism. For the airport, those numbers are still climbing. With that in mind, Rapid City Regional Airport is planning to expand and update the facility.

