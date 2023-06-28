More minors involved in crimes raise community concerns

There has been an increase in robberies at homes and cars in the Black Hills.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:18 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There has been growing concern in Rapid City about minors committing crimes such as trespassing on homeowners’ properties and breaking into cars.

There was a now-deleted post on Facebook referencing teens called the “Sweatshirt Bandits” who are committing crimes in the area.

Lieutenant David Switzer of the Pennington Country Sheriff’s Office says with kids out of school for the summer, there has been an increase in robberies at homes and cars. Switzer has tips to avoid becoming a victim.

“The first thing is to lock your cars, lock your homes. Every time you leave, it doesn’t matter if you’re going to step out, or run into the store for a little bit. Lock your car. Same thing if you’re just going to run down to the store from home, lock your home,” said Lieutenant David Switzer for Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

With the summer season, Switzer says law enforcement sees higher crime amongst juveniles.

