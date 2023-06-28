Mom cried for help as car swept away by rushing water, family says

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KMGH) - The family of a Colorado mother says she was only three minutes from her house and screaming for help when her car was swept away on a flooded street.

Sammy Buckey says her mother, 63-year-old Crystal Buckey, was heading home last Wednesday night after running errands when she got caught in a bad storm.

“It was dark, super dark. I know that there was just a ton of rain,” Sammy Buckey said. “It’s just one of those things that you’d never think it would happen.”

Crystal Buckey, 63, was heading home after running errands when she got caught in a bad storm. Her family says she was just three minutes from her house when her car was swept away in rushing water. (Source: Buckey Family, KMGH via CNN)

The heavy downpour left streets flooded. Just three minutes from home, Crystal Buckey was caught in the rushing water. She was on the phone with her husband when it happened, her daughter says.

“She just said, ‘Oh, my gosh! It’s raining so much, and there’s so much water,’” Sammy Buckey said.

She says her mom started panicking moments later and said her car lights had gone out.

“She said that there was so much water, and she was being swept away. She was crying, yelling for my dad to come help and to come save her. So, then the phone went out,” Sammy Buckey said.

Crystal Buckey’s husband and son called 911 then rushed to try to find her. After hours, the search efforts turned into a recovery Thursday.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office says Crystal Buckey’s car was swept 400 yards away and found in what is normally a dry creek bed. Her family says they want to work with the county to see if there’s anything that can be done to increase safety and awareness and prevent another tragedy like this.

“This has devastated our family. I don’t get to call my mom anymore… We just don’t want that to happen to anybody else,” Sammy Buckey said.

The family is also warning others to drive safely.

“Just being safe while you’re driving, letting people know you love them,” Sammy Buckey said.

Crystal Buckey’s children launched a GoFundMe to help pay for their mother’s funeral costs and support their father, who was being cared for by his wife the past couple months as he recovered from a staph infection and knee surgery.

“My mom, she loved everyone so much, and that’s all our family has thought about. Just spend the time you have with the people that you love and try to make the most of it,” Sammy Buckey said.

The devastating loss has left a big hole in family members’ hearts, but they plan to continue honoring Crystal Buckey’s memory.

“We don’t want it to be filled. She’s a part of our lives forever,” Sammy Buckey said. “Talk to the people you love, tell them you love them because that’s really all that matters.”

Copyright 2023 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.