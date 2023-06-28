Miranda O’Bryan, Miss South Dakota 2023, reflects on her crowning moment

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Celebrating several milestones in 2023, KOTA Territory’s former anchor Miranda O’Bryan can now add to her list of accomplishments, the title of Miss South Dakota America 2023.

O’Bryan says it was a sweet ending to a long road of determination and dedication, “I competed at the Miss South Dakota pageant for the 5th time and now I have the title and the job of Miss South Dakota and that will be my focus for the next year for this once in a lifetime opportunity.” O’Bryan adds that she has wanted this for a long time and is well prepared to hold this new title, “six years of competing, with covid, so I have been preparing for Miss America for those six years and been hitting the ground hard for the last year with a coach really making sure I’m prepared to share my message and to share that South Dakota is there to be on stage in the Miss America pageant.”

O’Bryan has worked equally as hard in her broadcast career beginning as an intern and earning her position as Morning News Anchor for KOTA Territory News to Evening News Anchor with KEVN. Despite her busy schedule as a former anchor and producer with KOTA, O’Bryan managed to find pockets in her schedule to compete at the beginning of June and now makes history as she becomes the 76th Miss South Dakota to wear the crown.

Inspired to compete in the pageant because of a friend of hers, O’Bryan says she wants to inspire success in others, “This was not something I knew a lot about before I was in college and before a friend of mine competed and won the job of Miss South Dakota so I want to make sure other young women know that this is an opportunity available to them.” O’Bryan looks forward to spreading her passion for community service through a reading literacy initiative she started called, Page Turners, Fall in Love with Reading to improve and inspire reading comprehension throughout the community.

As O’Bryan begins preparing for the national title, the community should look to support her in January as she competes in the Miss America pageant.

