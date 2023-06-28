How Deerfield and Pactola Reservoir flow rates prevent flooding

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Flooding can be a major concern for people in the Black Hills. That’s why the Bureau of Water Reclamation works to keep our water levels stable.

The flow rate from Pactola and Deerfield Reservoirs is used to ensure that waterways in the Black Hills region don’t get too full. A large consideration made by employees with the Bureau of Water Reclamation is to leave enough space in the floodplains and drainage areas to prevent flooding in residential areas.

“So that’s what we watch for is where we’re maintaining that inflow, and we try to match our releases with that maintained inflow. So there at the beginning of June that was about 100 CFS so we ramp up our releases no more than 20-25 CFS a day till we get to that maintained release,” said Ginger Wessels, a civil engineer with the Bureau of Water Reclamation.

These flow rates don’t necessarily reflect the water in Rapid City’s creeks, that’s why the flow rate can be low while the water levels are still high.

The maintained release is the amount of water needed to match the inflow into the reservoir. This allows the Bureau of Water Reclamation to lower or raise water levels in the reservoir as needed.

“And then we’ll hold that release there until the storms move out, the drainage areas start to dry out, that maintained release will start to fall. We’ll hold it and then drop the reservoir about half a foot so that we have room for the next storm,” said Wessels.

The Bureau of Water Reclamation assesses what the flow rate should be every day and this helps to maintain a consistent flow rate in and out of the reservoir.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.