Fitzgerald stadium disposal site closing June 28 - July 6

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The yard waste and recyclables site situated at Fitzgerald Stadium will be closed temporarily for nine days, starting this Wednesday.

This is because of the upcoming Firecracker baseball tournament and the necessity for additional parking space. It is asked that you use alternative waste disposal sites during this period until July 6. The Fitzgerald Stadium will resume its normal operations on July 7.

The remote site will be cleared of yard waste, cardboard, and recyclable containers on Wednesday and the area will be stripped Thursday for an additional 50 parking spots for the annual baseball tournament, which is set to begin Friday, June 30. During the tournament period and through July 6, the public can take items to the remote disposal site at West Boulevard North or the Rapid City Landfill site on Highway 79.

Check out the video below regarding how to dispose of your waste!

