First-degree manslaughter plea could have man spend life in prison

(KOTA)
By Madison Newman
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:51 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A man charged with first-degree manslaughter changed his plea Tuesday.

Samuel Silk is charged in the December 2021 death of James Jealous of Him Junior.

Silk pleaded no contest to first-degree manslaughter, saying he caused Jealous of Him’s death unnecessarily.

Pleading no contest does not mean that Silk pleads guilty, only that he will not oppose what he was accused of.

Silk faces up to life in prison.

His sentencing is scheduled for August 11.

