Coffee with a cop involves the community with policing efforts

(KOTA KEVN)
By Cody Dennis
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:31 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Every month the Rapid City Police Department hosts “Coffee With a Cop” to discuss any problems in the community. Tuesday they met with stores at Main Street Square to talk about a few issues affecting the community.

The main focus of the meeting centered around addressing the needs of homeless people in the city and how police should be involved when problems with homeless people arise.

Aside from issues with the homeless population, Lt. Jeff McCoy with Rapid City Police Department says they have seen some success in recruiting new officers.

”We believe our retention package that recently went through city council is making an impact thus far we have only lost two officers one went to another law enforcement agency and the other was not able to pass our program,” said McCoy.

McCoy compared the two officers lost in training to the number before the retention program, which was eight. RCPD hosts these events every month with the goal of encouraging community engagement.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pactola drowning victim identified
Residents' belongings that were damaged because of a flood.
Flooding hits Black Hills, forcing tenants to leave homes
Fireworks and events guide to the Black Hills
A man's body was recovered Saturday night from Pactola Reservoir.
Man’s body recovered from Pactola Reservoir
Fatal crash in Brown County

Latest News

Smoke Bomb, Rapid City, SD
Firework safety should be a top priority for everyone this Independence Day
Attorney general office investigates child homicides in South Dakota.
Five child homicide cases currently under investigation, according to Jackley
The updates are expected to start next year, and continue until 2026.
Canyon Lake neighborhood will soon see updates
Using a crosswalk properly can decrease your chance of getting hurt.
Jaywalking could cost you
Rep. Dusty Johnson tours Oyate Health Center