Canyon Lake neighborhood will soon see updates

The updates are expected to start next year, and continue until 2026.
The updates are expected to start next year, and continue until 2026.(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:16 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to Rapid City’s director of public works the Canyon Lake district has “utility deficiencies.”

The city has already started working near Jackson Boulevard., Canyon Lake Drive., and 32nd Street.

Once the initial planning was finished, the city found an additional seven streets to repair.

The project was approved for repairs and is expected to start in 2024 and end in 2026.

“It will be street surfacing and then underground utilities, so at the end of the day the street configuration is going to look similar to what it is today. However, it will be nice, new, and shiny,” said Dale Tech, public works director, Rapid City.

The original budget was for more than $500,000. After the evaluation, it was concluded that the final design phase will cost more than $950,000.

The funding will come from three different sources, water fund, wastewater fund, and the street fund.

