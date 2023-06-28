Aggravated assault conviction puts man in prison without parole

By Madison Newman
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:49 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A man convicted of aggravated assault learned his fate in court Tuesday.

Steven Arneson Jr. was sentenced for an assault that took place in July of 2021.

Seventh Circuit Court Judge Robert Gusinksy sentenced Arneson to 15 years in prison with no chance of parole after saying he was convinced Arneson will continue assaulting women.

Arneson has seven previous felony convictions, and because of this, the state asked for the full 15 years.

The defense said their primary concern was Arneson being sentenced for his past crimes, and not his current one.

The defense asked for the bulk of his sentence to be suspended, stating that Arneson wants to get better and not repeat his destructive behavior.

