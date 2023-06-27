RCPD adds new way to track crimes in the community

By Cody Dennis
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:50 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Police Department wants to keep the public more informed about what’s happening in the area with a new change to the city’s website.

The community call for service log is an automatic system that records every call for service that the RCPD receives. In the past, these calls were recorded and did not receive updates after the initial call. Going forward, this system will update every four hours with the most recent information regarding the call. RCPD Assistant Chief Scott Sitts says this keeps the community informed.

“It’s transparency, it shows the community what is happening in the community, what type of calls our officers are responding to. You can filter by street to find out what’s going on on this street or what’s going on in your neighborhood. You can go and see the types of calls for service that way,” said Sitts.

This tool is available to the public by accessing the city’s website.

