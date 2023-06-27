Precautions to take while in the water

(KOTA KEVN)
By Cody Dennis
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:41 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are eleven drowning deaths each day in the United States.

Staying safe in the water can be simple, one paramedic with Rapid City Fire Department says it comes down to remembering the basics.

“Making sure you’re wearing basic safety equipment whether that’s a PFD or having snorkels and fins by you, stuff to kinda swim aids. Maybe small floatation devices just to try to mitigate that hazard yeah it may not be the most comfortable thing while you’re swimming but it keeps you alive and keeps you on to the next one,” said Jonny Knutson with Rapid City Fire Department.

When out boating, life jackets are required.

“A lot of the time when we have problems it’s because people were not actually wearing the life jackets. On a regular boat or motorized boat, you are required to have those in the boat accessible if there is an emergency. With children, they are required to wear those,” said Casey Kenrick, with Pennington County Sherriff’s Office.

Additionally, Kenrick emphasized that no one should go on the water alone.

“If you are going to do some water activities and be out in the water make sure you’re with someone there’s someone that knows that you’re out in the water, just so you’re not out there alone. Sometimes if we don’t know that somebody went into the water and potentially drowned. That obviously puts us way behind the curve in trying to rescue and then hopefully ultimately not have to recover someone,” said Kenrick.

Both officials emphasized a key aspect of staying safe is staying aware of any changing conditions around you.

