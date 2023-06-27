Pet of the week: Meet Herbert!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Every Monday we have a new pet of the week and this week our furry friend is a golden/poodle mix named Herbert.

He may be big but he is a gentle giant. He loves greeting anyone he sees and spending lots of time outdoors.

Despite only being a couple of years old, he already knows a few commands!

Herbert has been seeking adoption for a couple of weeks and would be a perfect fit for a family home.

Those interested in paying Herbert a visit can see him at the Humane Society of the Black Hills, open every day at 11 a.m.

