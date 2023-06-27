More strong storms possible through the end of the week.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:34 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Again today, isolated thunderstorms will form this afternoon and evening. One or two could be severe with hail and high winds, but not everyone will see storms.

Wednesday should mostly be a dry day, but a chance of storms returns tomorrow night. Additional thunderstorms chances are likely Thursday and Friday.

High pressure builds in this weekend. This will lead to warmer temperatures and dry conditions with highs in the 80s in many areas by Sunday.

Warm temperatures stick around early next week with only isolated thunderstorms possible.

