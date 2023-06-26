Stormy weather likely all week long!

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:36 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Severe weather will be possible most every day this week as a series of upper level disturbances, or cold pools aloft move over a moist and unstable airmass.

There is a Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms today and this evening. Storms in southwest South Dakota will weaken, more more activity will form this afternoon, from northeast Wyoming through the hills and southwest South Dakota. Large hail and damaging winds will be likely with some of the storms.

We’ll repeat this scenario Tuesday, though Wednesday could be slightly drier.

Temperatures will be near normal for much of this week, then warmer and drier weather arrives just in time for next weekend!

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man's body was recovered Saturday night from Pactola Reservoir.
Man’s body recovered from Pactola Reservoir
Residents' belongings that were damaged because of a flood.
Flooding hits Black Hills, forcing tenants to leave homes
Summit Arena
Rapid City Sports Commission receives information about updating current sports facilities
Rapid City is experiencing over populated shelters.
Rapid City homeless shelter at capacity
Temporary restraining order issued in Lawrence County lawsuit
Temporary restraining order issued in Lawrence County lawsuit

Latest News

Strong thunderstorms likely for the start of the week
Severe Storms Likely Overnight
Rapid City Forecast
Severe weather alert day today!
Strong To Severe Storms Likely Tomorrow