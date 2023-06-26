Pactola drowning victim identified

(Pennington County Sheriff’s Office)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:55 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH AIRFORCE BASE, S.D. (KEVN) - An active-duty Airman assigned to Ellsworth Air Force Base drowned June 24, at Pactola Reservoir in Pennington County, South Dakota.

Authorities identified the individual as Airman 1st Class Weds Byssainthe, 20.

“The Air Force and Ellsworth Air Force Base lost a member of the family, and we extend our deepest condolences to Airman 1st Class Weds Byssainthe’s family and friends,” said Col. Derek Oakley, 28th Bomb Wing Commander. “We share in the sorrow felt by his loved ones, and the loss of one of our own affects all of us. Our focus right now is on his family in this difficult time.”

You can find the original story below:

https://www.kotatv.com/2023/06/25/presumed-drowning-pactola-recovery-operations-underway/

