Get ready to get wet! Hydrant party starts this Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Don’t miss out on the first installment of ‘Hydrant Parties in the Park’ series this Friday from 1 - 3 p.m. at Robbinsdale Park! Although the initial date had to be postponed due to weather conditions, this event is back on and promises lots of fun.

Hosted by the expert team at the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department, it will be jam-packed with water, games, and fun. You’ll also get to mingle with professionals from the Rapid City Fire Department, Rapid City Police Department, and Rapid City Public Library. Be sure to join us and make the most of this fantastic opportunity.

“Plan on getting wet!” said Parks and Recreation Special Events Coordinator Lindsey Myers. “We encourage kids to bring their squirt guns and other water toys from home. It promises to be a blast. As the summer warms up, these parties will be a great way to cool off.”

The hydrant party will be held by the BMX Track at Robbinsdale Park.

A total of three ‘Hydrant Parties in the Park’ are scheduled this summer. The July event is scheduled for College Park on July 14 from 1-3 p.m. and at LaCroix Park on August 11 from 1-3 p.m.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be canceled. Check for updates on Rapid City Parks and Recreation’s Facebook.

Check out the video below for last year’s sprinkler party!

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.