Fatal crash in Brown County

(MGN)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:48 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREDERICK, S.D. (KEVN) - One person died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash south of Frederick, S.D.

Based on initial crash details, it appears that a 2008 Ford F250 pickup was heading south on U.S. Highway 281, while a 2015 Buick Lacrosse was traveling north on the same highway. At the intersection with S.D. Highway 10, the Buick Lacrosse made a left turn in front of the Ford F250 pickup, resulting in a head-on collision. Both vehicles ended up in the southwest ditch of the intersection.

The 85-year-old male driver of the Buick Lacrosse died from injuries he sustained in the crash.

The 40-year-old male driver of the Ford F250 pickup suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man's body was recovered Saturday night from Pactola Reservoir.
Man’s body recovered from Pactola Reservoir
Residents' belongings that were damaged because of a flood.
Flooding hits Black Hills, forcing tenants to leave homes
Pactola drowning victim identified
Summit Arena
Rapid City Sports Commission receives information about updating current sports facilities
Temporary restraining order issued in Lawrence County lawsuit
Temporary restraining order issued in Lawrence County lawsuit

Latest News

Bailey was convicted of first-degree murder in the Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan...
Death of a Wyoming inmate in Iowa
It’s National Coconut Day and who better to celebrate this super-fruit holiday than Tammy...
Celebrating the wonders of coconuts for National Coconut Day
Fireworks and events guide to the Black Hills
The FitLot exercise features 13 stations for people to use for a workout.
Boost your mood with a unique morning workout