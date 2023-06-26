Celebrating the wonders of coconuts for National Coconut Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s National Coconut Day and who better to celebrate this super-fruit holiday than Tammy Yanders, owner of Staple & Spice Health Food Market in Rapid City. Yanders says coconuts are filled with antioxidants, nutrition and the juice bursts with wellness. One of the most versatile plant, coconuts can be used for food, drinks and skin lotion.

Some even have gone as far as to say that coconuts can reverse tooth decay especially if you swish it around in your mouth for 20 minutes. Not sure how tasty a mouthful of coconut oil is, however, coconuts possess wonder-fruit powers that might be worth going coco for coconuts.

Staying healthy plays a key role in keeping all of us happy and our hearts pumping so don’t skimp the next time you enjoy coconuts. Whether you are entertaining with some good ole coconut cake or cooking veggies in coconut oil, Yanders says coconuts are a powerhouse of a fruit. Yanders shared some excellent recipes to tap into this worldly fruit, from the coconut-lime cucumber mocktail to the ultra-pick-me-up adrenal cocktail. You can find great recipes and more on Staple & Spice’a Facebook page.

