Rapid City Stevens graduate remembered at annual 5K race

By Ben Burns
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:48 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Even though Tom Pfiefle passed away in 2016, his memory lives on with family and friends as they laced up for Saturday’s Tom Pfiefle Memorial 5K run/walk. Ben Burns spoke to organizers of the race and old friends of Tom, who believe this event is a perfect way to honor his legacy.

Learn more about the annual race by clicking this link.

