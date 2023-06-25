Presumed drowning at Pactola, recovery operations underway

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - At 5:23 p.m. on Saturday evening, June 24, a potential drowning incident was reported at Pactola Point Picnic Area. Pennington County rescue efforts have now transitioned to a recovery operation.

To guarantee the safety of all parties involved, the Sheriff’s Office asks that the public maintains a respectful distance during the ongoing operation. Any additional information will be shared as it becomes available.

The Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue divers are preparing to start the search for the drowning victim at Pactola Reservoir at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Our ROV (remote-operated vehicle) is on the scene and preparing to launch.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.