Temporary restraining order issued in Lawrence County lawsuit

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A federal judge issues a temporary restraining order, stopping restrictions against people circulating petition signatures on parts of county property in Lawrence County. The group Dakotans for Health filed a lawsuit against the county this week, saying restrictions placed on where they could gather signatures violated their First Amendment Rights.

In his ruling, District Judge Roberto Lange said the county policy, “on initial blush appears to be overly restrictive and prevents petition circulators from peacefully exercising their First Amendment rights to which they are entitled on public or traditionally public forums around this kind of government property.” The order is in place for no more than 14 days and requires that the parties cooperate in setting an evidentiary hearing in the case and in setting a preliminary injunction hearing at the earliest possible time. Dakotans for Health is circulating petitions to get continued abortion rights and the removal of the grocery sales tax on the ballot.

