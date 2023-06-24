Rapid City cat donates food to Kibbles of Kindness

By Juliana Alford
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:56 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Furry friends across the state are receiving free food in celebration of one cat’s birthday.

“Benny” is a cat and employee at Vintage Chicks 605.

For the past five years, or for the past five birthdays for Benny, Vintage Chicks 605 has been choosing different organizations to donate to.

This year’s charity of choice is Kibbles of Kindness.

This is a program through Feeding South Dakota that provides cat and dog food to seniors with pets who can’t afford to buy pet food.

“When I realized that seniors in our area are sharing their food with their pets because they have to, I just thought, we can’t have that so, we can do something about that. So, I just thought I have a party here every year for my cat for his birthday, so I thought I would do a fundraiser at the same time because we do that every year,” said Kelly Straker, owner of Vintage Chicks 605.

Seniors who are eligible to receive pet food through the program must be participants of the Meals on Wheels program.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contraband Distillery moving locations due to homeless population near them.
Distillery moving from downtown
Massachusetts State Police said the girl was found safe in Cheshire.
Amber Alert canceled; mother faces charges after 4-year-old girl found safe in Massachusetts
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Salamun confirmed as Rapid City’s next mayor
Noem’s ‘whistleblower’ hotline prompts complaints against BHSU

Latest News

Temporary restraining order issued in Lawrence County lawsuit
Temporary restraining order issued in Lawrence County lawsuit
Rapid City is experiencing over populated shelters.
Rapid City homeless shelter at capacity
The 28th Bomb Wing change of command ceremony
Colonel Derek Oakley assumes command, bringing new Leadership to Ellsworth Air Force Base
Summit Arena
Rapid City Sports Commission receives information about updating current sports facilities