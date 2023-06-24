Rapid City cat donates food to Kibbles of Kindness

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Furry friends across the state are receiving free food in celebration of one cat’s birthday.

“Benny” is a cat and employee at Vintage Chicks 605.

For the past five years, or for the past five birthdays for Benny, Vintage Chicks 605 has been choosing different organizations to donate to.

This year’s charity of choice is Kibbles of Kindness.

This is a program through Feeding South Dakota that provides cat and dog food to seniors with pets who can’t afford to buy pet food.

“When I realized that seniors in our area are sharing their food with their pets because they have to, I just thought, we can’t have that so, we can do something about that. So, I just thought I have a party here every year for my cat for his birthday, so I thought I would do a fundraiser at the same time because we do that every year,” said Kelly Straker, owner of Vintage Chicks 605.

Seniors who are eligible to receive pet food through the program must be participants of the Meals on Wheels program.

