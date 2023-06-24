Rapid City homeless shelter at capacity

Rapid City is experiencing over populated shelters.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:38 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In America in 2022, The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) counted more than half a million people experiencing homelessness.

In South Dakota that year, on a given night there were at least 1,389 homeless people, according to endhomelessness.org.

The Corner Stone Rescue Mission in Rapid City has been around for more than 40 years, serving people who need a safe place to stay.

“We are the only shelter in West River that continuously operates. So, you know we just do what we can to take care of the needs of the people. All of our beds are full, we’ve got 10 people I think sleeping on the floor, the Women and Childrens home is completely full, we’ve got a waiting list of about 60 women on there, so you know the need is great,” said Lysa Allison, executive director, Cornerstone Rescue Mission.

“Staff here handles it very well, I’ll be honest with you again, generally Mission is short-staffed. And it takes a lot of giving by those here to meet the requirements that they’ve set for themselves,” said Leslie Biven, resident at Corner Stone.

HUD defines homelessness as both sheltered and unsheltered people. Unsheltered people are considered living in places that are not for human habitation such as cars, abandoned buildings.. or even outside. Sheltered people are considered people living in hotels, or shelters.

“Homelessness is a real buzzword nowadays; I see it in the news every day, it’s different than what is portrayed in the media. Really, it’s a loss of self, it’s not just a loss of home and employment, it’s a loss of who you are. And the Mission and other Missions like this provide a place to gain that back,” said Biven.

The three highest homeless ethnicities in America are Pacific Islanders including Native Hawaiians, African Americans, and Native Americans.

