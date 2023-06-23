Wyoming’s first-in-the-nation abortion pill ban blocked before it was set to take effect

(KVLY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:09 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Abortion pills will remain legal in Wyoming for now, after a judge ruled Thursday that the state’s first-in-the-nation law to ban them won’t take effect July 1 as planned while a lawsuit proceeds.

A judge in Teton County, Melissa Owens, has ruled that attorneys representing Wyoming have not demonstrated that the implementation of a ban on abortion pills would not harm the plaintiffs in an ongoing lawsuit.

Wyoming is the first state in the United States to specifically prohibit abortion pills, while other states have indirectly banned the medication by outlawing abortion. Four women, including two obstetricians, and two non-profit organizations, including an abortion clinic in Casper, have filed a lawsuit to challenge the law. They have requested that the court suspend the ban while the case is ongoing.

The plaintiffs are also challenging a new, almost total ban on abortion in the state. Both laws were passed after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, leading to stricter controls and almost total bans on the procedure for around 25 million women and teenagers.

Judge Owens has consolidated the two lawsuits in Wyoming into one case and previously suspended the state’s general abortion ban shortly after its implementation.

Keep up to date on your local news with the KEVN News App.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massachusetts State Police said the girl was found safe in Cheshire.
Amber Alert canceled; mother faces charges after 4-year-old girl found safe in Massachusetts
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Contraband Distillery moving locations due to homeless population near them.
Homeless people reportedly affect a downtown Rapid City business
Salamun confirmed as Rapid City’s next mayor
Noem’s ‘whistleblower’ hotline prompts complaints against BHSU

Latest News

HealthWatch
Healthwatch: Quick at-home workouts
Gas prices have jumped
Black Hills Con will feature more than 100 vendors, along with various games, panels, and...
Indulge in a weekend of fantasy during Black Hills Con
Affordable Housing