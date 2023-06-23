Sturgis culinary students could lose out on a career if they don’t get teacher

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN)- Culinary students in Sturgis Brown High School are noted for perfection in the kitchen. But if the Meade School District can’t hire a new teacher, their cooking days could be numbered.

“This year, we’ve got 31 positions open due to resignation, retirements, said Meade School District Superintendent Wayne Wormstadt. “We’re down to just the culinary arts position to be filled,”

According to the Meade School District, the position of culinary arts instructor, which was posted in April, remains open on the district’s website. This is because the district hasn’t received any applications that meet their specific requirements.

“We look for a culinary arts license primarily, experience in production kitchens, that has the ability to teach and work with students and be part of our staff and apart of our community,” said Wormstadt.

Students who enrolled in the upcoming culinary arts program could possibly be pushed into choosing an alternative elective.

“We had a position before called woods class in which we did not get a certified applicant or person we could hire so for one year, we had to not have those classes. Next year we offered that when we hired a person to teach those classes, so it was gone away from one year,” said Wormstadt.

The Sturgis students have excelled in culinary arts competitions, beating out dozens of other schools to represent South Dakota at the national level earlier this year.

“We have a very strong culinary arts program. Our student team actually won first place in the state and competed at the national level,” said Wormstadt.

