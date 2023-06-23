Severe weather alert day today!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sever thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and tonight as an upper level low moves northeast into the area. The best chance of severe storms will be after 2pm. There is an enhanced risk of these severe storms today, which is one of the higher risks we’ve seen this year.

Large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall and even isolated tornadoes will be possible. The best chance of a tornado will be in eastern Wyoming.

Thundershowers will be possible again Saturday as the upper level low spins nearby, but no severe weather is expected.

Dry weather is expected Sunday, but more afternoon and evening storms are possible next week.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.