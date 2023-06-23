Severe Storms Likely Overnight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

A severe risk is still in effect overnight tonight. An enhanced risk is in place for damaging winds and large hail. These storms should push through and be out of Western South Dakota by around midnight. These storms pose the risk of damaging winds up to 80 mph and large hail up to apple size. Tonight, we fall into the lower 50s for most. Tomorrow, temperatures fail to get out of the 60s for most of the day. Showers and thunderstorms linger around tomorrow with an upper level low system.

Sunday, we dry out. High temperatures into the mid 70s. Monday, temperatures stay in the 70s with a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms possible. Tuesday thunderstorms remain in the forecast for the afternoon with temperatures in the 70s. Wednesday, isolated thunderstorms still remain a possibility. with temperatures still in the 70s. Thursday, showers and thunderstorms become scattered with temperatures in the upper 70s. Friday, isolated thunderstorms return in the afternoon with temperatures staying put in the 70s.

