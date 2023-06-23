Residents are reminded that water restrictions are in place through August

Despite Rapid City rainfall water restrictions remain in effect
Despite Rapid City rainfall water restrictions remain in effect
By Madison Newman
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:24 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While the cooler, rainy weather has kept the heat down, Rapid City officials want to remind people about the city’s water restrictions.

Water restrictions have been in place since the early 1990′s and are designed to conserve water as well as use the resource in the best possible way, according to Rapid City Water Superintendent Eric Boyda.

Boyda says the restrictions help keep the need and use of their second water treatment plant, as late in the season as possible.

”The purpose behind that is if your irrigating in the hot part of the middle of the day you might not actually get water into the roots, and most of it evaporates right off,” said Boyda.

Residents are reminded that irrigation is to be done between 6 p.m. and 9 a.m.

Even-numbered houses are allowed to water their lawns on even days and odd-numbered houses on odd days and no one is allowed to water on the 31st of any month.

Rapid City officials are now reminding homeowners it’s time to work water conservation measures into their lawn, tree, and garden maintenance schedule.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contraband Distillery moving locations due to homeless population near them.
Distillery moving from downtown
Massachusetts State Police said the girl was found safe in Cheshire.
Amber Alert canceled; mother faces charges after 4-year-old girl found safe in Massachusetts
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Salamun confirmed as Rapid City’s next mayor
Noem’s ‘whistleblower’ hotline prompts complaints against BHSU

Latest News

The 28th Bomb Wing change of command ceremony
Colonel Derek Oakley assumes command, bringing new Leadership to Ellsworth Air Force Base
Summit Arena
Rapid City Sports Commission receives information about updating current sports facilities
tonight
Severe storms into tonight
Join bikers from all over for the annual Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Ch. 3 Poker Run on...
Kickstands Up: Time for the return of the Ch. 3 DAV Poker Run