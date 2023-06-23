Residents are reminded that water restrictions are in place through August

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While the cooler, rainy weather has kept the heat down, Rapid City officials want to remind people about the city’s water restrictions.

Water restrictions have been in place since the early 1990′s and are designed to conserve water as well as use the resource in the best possible way, according to Rapid City Water Superintendent Eric Boyda.

Boyda says the restrictions help keep the need and use of their second water treatment plant, as late in the season as possible.

”The purpose behind that is if your irrigating in the hot part of the middle of the day you might not actually get water into the roots, and most of it evaporates right off,” said Boyda.

Residents are reminded that irrigation is to be done between 6 p.m. and 9 a.m.

Even-numbered houses are allowed to water their lawns on even days and odd-numbered houses on odd days and no one is allowed to water on the 31st of any month.

Rapid City officials are now reminding homeowners it’s time to work water conservation measures into their lawn, tree, and garden maintenance schedule.

