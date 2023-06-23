Rapid City Sports Commission receives information about updating current sports facilities

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After discovering a need for new and updated sports facilities, Rapid City’s Sports Commission is looking for the best way to meet that demand.

After having a study done, and hearing back from people within the community, the commission learned there is a need for more sports facilities, or updates to the current facilities, specifically for youth events. New or updated sports facilities would not only give youth sports a place to practice and train year-round but also give recreational sports more consistent locations to play.

”With that they came back with some recommendations. One to invest in current facilities that we have and then also an idea of what facilities we need in the future, the most common theme was indoor space, whether it be basketball courts or indoor turf,” said Domico Rodriquez, Executive Director for the Rapid City Sports Commission.

The sports commission is still working through the details including, where the money would come from, and where a new sports facility could be built.

