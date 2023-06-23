Rapid City moves forward with parking lot sale

A decision has been made on how the city should proceed with the sale of a parking lot adjacent to Property Meld and the Stock Grower’s Association.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:49 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A decision has been made on how Rapid City should proceed with the sale of a parking lot of the 400 block of Saint Joseph Street.

On Tuesday, the city council voted 7-3 in favor of working with Elevate Rapid City to sell the property to 11 Main Street LLC. This decision comes after a lengthy back and forth between members about what the best course would be for the city.

For the sale to move forward, the group looking to purchase the property will need to provide Elevate Rapid City with a detailed plan of what they will do with the space.

If Elevate Rapid City finds that plan to be suitable, they will purchase the lot from the city and then sell it to 11 Main Street LLC.

The group looking to buy the property plans to use this space to expand the facilities for Property Meld.

