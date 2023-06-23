Indulge in a weekend of fantasy during Black Hills Con

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A stormtrooper, Sailor Moon, and Batman all walk into a building, it’s not the start of a joke, it’s the start of Black Hills Con.

The three-day event is back and bigger than ever. The con will feature more than 100 vendors and various games, panels, guests, and concerts.

The Black Hills Con is open to all ages but there will be after-hours events for people 18 and over.

Director Caroline Argiz says she is excited to be back for the con’s fifth year and is ready to connect fans of pop culture, anime, and sci-fi to a larger community.

”The reason I created Black Hills Con is to let people who are fans of anime, sci-fi, pop culture know that they are not alone in their fandom,” explained Argiz. “They have a community, that there are people who want to share in their passion for these wonderful stories and do these fun activities and get to know each other.”

Last year Black Hills Con had more than 1,000 people in attendance and Argiz is expecting that number to grow.

Black Hills Con opens Friday at 2 p.m., and Saturday at 8 a.m. and runs until midnight. The event will continue through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.