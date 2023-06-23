Healthwatch: Quick at-home workouts

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Finding a time and place to get a workout in can be harder than people think. With busy lives and lots of distractions, exercise can be hard to plan.

This week we are joined by Nicole Craig, a wellness director at the YMCA to talk about some quick and easy workouts you can do from the comfort of your home.

The first of which is simple crunches followed by knee twists.

“Come on down, hands behind the head, crunching up and down all we have to focus on really is getting those shoulder blades up off the floor. After forty-five seconds of that, we’re gonna sit all the way up and go right into a knee twist. Hands are gonna be in the same position but we’re going to bring opposite elbow to the opposite knee,” said Craig.

Next Craig shows us a workout called the marching bug.

“Then we’re gonna go right into a marching bug rolling down, knees are over hips, hands are over shoulders. We’re going to extend the opposite arm and opposite leg. Seems super easy until you try to figure out which arm is going where just like a bug on its back. So opposite arm, opposite leg. Abs are pulled in tight so your lower back is supported,” said Craig.

After that, she shows us knee twisting, not to be confused with the knee twists.

“Then we’re gonna come up and we’re gonna go right into our twisting knee. So legs are extended, we get to sit back kinda like we are on the beach or at the lake and we’re gonna bring the knees in and extend. You can change the intensity on this one by bringing the hands up and the body out. 30 seconds would be my limit on this one,” said Craig.

Then she showed us an alternate version of leg lifts.

“Then we’re gonna flip to the side, we get to lie down and a side leg raise, but it’s not like this. We’re gonna lift that bottom leg. The front leg doesn’t have to do absolutely anything but just hang out for the ride. Lift and lower. 35-40 seconds per side,” said Craig.

Lastly, she demonstrated one final core workout.

“Then we’re gonna roll over, relax. Hands down to the side legs are up and we’re gonna lower as low as you want and raise to 90 degrees. A couple of rounds of that and your core will be thanking you for being nice and strong. And getting ready for next month,” said Craig.

This has been your Healthwatch, be sure to check here next week for more health tips.

