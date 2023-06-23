Black Hills Habitat for Humanity is trying to make affordable housing more of a reality

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 68% of South Dakotans own homes. Black Hills Habitat for Humanity is trying to make home ownership a reality for more people.

“Affordable home ownership is a really important aspect of our community because without ownership, people don’t have that sense of permanence,” said Scott Engmann, executive director for Black Hills Habitat for Humanity.

Black Hills Habitat for Humanity helps people own affordable homes, building and remodeling more than 190 in this area.

According to Population Reference Bureau, the young adult home ownership rate dropped 10% between 1960 and 2017. Still, 67% of young adults say they would stop renting if they were able to afford buying a house.

“People don’t know what their payments going to be six months from now, but when we get people into owning, a lot of their costs are contained and they can start to plan and work towards their future,” Engmann continued.

Engmann says that home ownership has many advantages including civic engagement, and graduation rates.

“It is a game changer for people,” Engmann said. “The data’s so clear that it improves civic engagement. It improves graduation rate. It actually improves health outcomes, and what we find is that its a real wealth generator for people because once you can actually own a home and pay that home down, that asset can be passed from generation to generation,” Engmann said.

Engmann hopes that Rapid City and surrounding areas can adopt more flexible zoning practices, saying he hopes they work toward creating solutions that allow affordability within home ownership.

“Thats the key, because if we can increase density, we can bring that cost of housing down,” said Engmann.

