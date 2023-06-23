Amber Alert issued for missing teen reportedly taken by masked men

Anita Hooper was reportedly abducted.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:14 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Police in Durham, North Carolina, have issued an Amber Alert Friday for a 16-year-old girl believed to have been abducted.

Anita Hooper is described as Black, approximately 4 feet 5 inches tall weighing 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Hooper is reportedly wearing Blond Bonnett gray shorts and jersey. She was believed to be taken from a bus stop by three unknown Black males wearing masks.

Anyone with information on this disappearance is asked to call 911 or the Durham Police Department at 919-560-4427

