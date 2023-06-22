Strong To Severe Storms Likely Tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Tonight, temperatures drop into the 50s for most with a few spots hanging on to the lower 60s. Thunderstorms are likely to move through the area overnight tonight bringing some rumbles of thunder to the Black Hills. This round of storms should push out by daybreak. Tomorrow, severe storms are likely. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 3 out of 5, Enhanced Risk for portions of Fall River, Weston, Campbell, Oglala Lakota, and Custer counties. These locations have the highest risk for the severe storms tomorrow. Most other places are included in the level 2 out of 5, Slight Risk. This includes Rapid City and the Spearfish Canyon. These locations are still at risk for seeing some strong to severe storms. Timing on these storms are looking like afternoon to overnight. Supercells start to fire up over Wyoming and Southwestern South Dakota in the mid afternoon tomorrow. These storms contain the risk of strong, damaging winds and large hail. A tornado or two cannot be ruled out in parts of the Plains in Wyoming. These supercells will gradually work their way to the east as the afternoon turns into evening and start to merge into a line of embedded supercells. These make their way towards Rapid City and surrounding areas by dinnertime and into the late evening. Storms continue to push east, but weaken as the evening and night goes on. These storms move out of the area by late Friday night and into early Saturday morning.

Saturday, temperatures stay in the 70s with an isolated thunderstorm or two possible in the afternoon. Breezy conditions will also be likely Saturday with the system pushing out. Sunday we see temperatures in the 70s once again with mostly sunny skies and no chance for rain. Monday, A warm up starts with temperatures in the upper 70s and mostly sunny skies. An afternoon pop up storm cannot be ruled out for Monday. Tuesday, Isolated storms return into the forecast with temperatures nearing the 80 degree mark. Wednesday, isolated storms continue with temperatures near 80. Thursday, storms become scattered with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.