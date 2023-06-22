Skate fest in full swing despite change in weather

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The third annual Go Skate Day Punk Fest kicked off Wednesday morning with skateboarders and musicians arriving around 11, despite a change in the weather.

Some musicians did cancel but co-creator Ryott Glayzer says members of the community stepped up to help round out the event.

“Yeah, the turnout today is amazing. Every time one person would leave two people would come. There’s been a lot of skaters doing the skate comps, I mean people are coming and going, people are driving by and seeing it,” said co-creator Ti Murphree.

“Everybody’s just vibing off each other and there’s a lot of cool tricks going down,” co-creator Ross Tanner said.

“The music so far is amazing. We’ve had several bands drop but we have people step-up from the community we had one rapper come from Gillette today and we’ve just had music non-stop all day it’s been a lot of fun,” said Glayzer.

According to Glayzer, so far they’ve seen around 1 hundred and 50 people all day.

The event includes food trucks, multiple skating competitions, and live music that ranges from metal, to punk, to indie rock. It runs until 9 p.m.

