Skate fest in full swing despite change in weather

Go Skate Day Punk Fest in Rapid City.
Go Skate Day Punk Fest in Rapid City.(Madison Newman)
By Madison Newman
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:17 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The third annual Go Skate Day Punk Fest kicked off Wednesday morning with skateboarders and musicians arriving around 11, despite a change in the weather.

Some musicians did cancel but co-creator Ryott Glayzer says members of the community stepped up to help round out the event.

“Yeah, the turnout today is amazing. Every time one person would leave two people would come. There’s been a lot of skaters doing the skate comps, I mean people are coming and going, people are driving by and seeing it,” said co-creator Ti Murphree.

“Everybody’s just vibing off each other and there’s a lot of cool tricks going down,” co-creator Ross Tanner said.

“The music so far is amazing. We’ve had several bands drop but we have people step-up from the community we had one rapper come from Gillette today and we’ve just had music non-stop all day it’s been a lot of fun,” said Glayzer.

According to Glayzer, so far they’ve seen around 1 hundred and 50 people all day.

The event includes food trucks, multiple skating competitions, and live music that ranges from metal, to punk, to indie rock. It runs until 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sun Country Airline logo
A new affordable airlines landed in the Black Hills
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Mount Rushmore Road Group wants to stop panhandling in Rapid City.
Negative consequences of giving to panhandlers
Chase Quick Bear changes plea in shooting
Quick Bear changes plea in double shooting
The Mayoral recount process will begin on June 22.
Mayoral recount representatives change

Latest News

Noem’s ‘whistleblower’ hotline prompts complaints against BHSU
Comics from around the country will take the stage between locations, The Blind Lion or The Hay...
Black Hills Comedy Festival will include 7 shows over 3 nights this weekend
Abdoul Sore, an electrical engineer, is among the graduating class of 2022 included in the most...
Mines graduates now top $70,000 in average starting salary
June is national cancer survivor month and whether you are someone in treatment or remission,...
Can the HPV vaccination prevent head and neck cancer?