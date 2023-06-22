Scattered showers and storms today; maybe severe storms Friday.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:38 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely again today and this evening. Temperatures will be below normal again with highs in the 60s and 70s. No severe storms are expected today.

Severe thunderstorms will be a distinct possibility of Friday with more dynamics in the atmosphere. Large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall will be possible with Friday afternoon’s storms. We’ll keep you advised!

The weekend is starting off in the low 70s with partly sunny skies and an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Breezy conditions are also expected Saturday. Sunday, we completely dry out with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. High temperatures in the 70s for most.

Starting off the week, Monday temperatures rise into the low 80s and upper 70s for most with mostly sunny skies. We cannot rule out an afternoon or evening thunderstorm, but these will mainly be sporadic pop up storms. Tuesday, temperatures are back in the 80s with isolated storms in the afternoon and evening. Wednesday 80s continue with scattered thunderstorms later in the day.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Sun Country Airline logo
A new affordable airlines landed in the Black Hills
Mount Rushmore Road Group wants to stop panhandling in Rapid City.
Negative consequences of giving to panhandlers
Chase Quick Bear changes plea in shooting
Quick Bear changes plea in double shooting
The Rapid City Municipal Band presents a free outdoor band concert series, “Rapid City Concert...
Music is back for the whole summer with “Rapid City Concert at the Park” kick off

Latest News

Storms Continue Through the End of the Week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cooler temperatures with good chances for showers and storms.
Stormy End To The Week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Much wetter and cooler weather to close the week.